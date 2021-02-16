Illinois Fire Marshal offers safety tips for seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and the Illinois Department of Aging (IDoA) are encouraging older residents to keep fire safety a top priority.

Seniors can have vision, hearing and mobility impairments, which need to be considered when coming up with a fire escape plan. In 2019, people over the age of 60 made up 47.6 percent of the 110 fire deaths in Illinois.

According to the United States Fire Administration (USFA), older adults face the greatest relative risk of dying in a fire. Older adults represented 16 percent of the United States population but suffered 42 percent of all fire deaths in 2018. Those who are 85 and older were 3.8 times more likely to die in a fire than the total population.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal says it’s important to speak with building managers and family members to ensure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working properly. He also recommends checking on elderly neighbors and encouraging them to talk about their fire escape plans.

While having a plan is important, fire drills aren’t just for school children. It’s vital to practice your escape plan to see if you can execute it and how long it takes to get out. The fire marshal suggests keeping a phone nearby with emergency phone numbers in the event you become trapped in your room by fire or smoke.

The IDoA offers an Emergency Home Response Service (EHRS) that’s available to individuals over the age of 60 who meet eligibility requirements. The service is a 24-hour, two-way voice communication system that links to assistance outside the home with the press of a button. For more information on the EHRS, call 1-800-252-8966.

One disturbing trend fire departments across the country have noted is the fire accidents involving people who are dependent on oxygen. According to the CDC, 89 percent of deaths related to fire and home oxygen use are caused by smoking. No one should ever smoke or allow someone to smoke around oxygen tanks, and oxygen containers should be kept at least 5-10 feet away from any heat source and always be stored upright in an approved storage cart.

Keep these tips in mind to create a fire safe home:

Know two ways out of every room. Practice using both ways.

Remove any items that may block your way out of the room or your home.

Discuss your fire escape plan with family and neighbors. Contact your building manager or fire department to discuss your plan if you need extra help escaping.

Keep eyeglasses, keys, hearing aids and a phone within reach next to your bed.

Practice your home fire escape drill twice a year.

(This story was originally published on February 16, 2021)