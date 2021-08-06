Illinois FOP against COVID-19 vaccine mandate

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge is speaking out against the governor for mandating COVID-19 vaccines for certain officers.

Governor JB Pritzker’s order is making vaccines mandatory for officers at the Department of Corrections and Juvenile Justice Facilities. The president of FOP Corrections Lodge 263 said even the people being detained aren’t forced to take the COVID-19 vaccines.

FOP leaders say they are also against the Illinois Secretary of State ordering that any Secretary of STate employee who can’t show proof of vaccination must be tested for COVID-19 every two weeks.