Illinois gets funding to reclaim old mines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – Illinois will receive more than $75 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Interior this year to boost efforts to clean up abandoned coal mines throughout the state, Governor JB Pritzker announced February 7.

The funding from the U.S. Department of the Interior is part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, designed to create good-paying union jobs and make some economic opportunities by reclaiming abandoned mine lands. “This new federal funding will help clean up abandoned mines across our state, creating jobs and keeping our communities safe,” Governor Pritzker said. “I am grateful to President Biden, Secretary Haaland, and bipartisan members of Congress for their work to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and invest critical funds in our communities that need it most.”

The federal money will be sent to projects where environmental hazards associated with abandoned mines have been detected, including issues such as acid mine drainage, clogged streams, and pollution. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Abandoned Mine Lands Program oversees mine reclamation in the state.

At the time of this post, Illinois has 590 unfunded mine reclamation projects in its records with an estimated cost of at least $156 million. Illinois has a long history of mining, and long-forgotten and abandoned mines have been kept track of throughout the state, with the mines usually being on private property. To be considered abandoned, a former mine property must have no responsible party and the last mining activity took place prior to 1978.

“Everyone knows about Illinois’ history as a mining colossus, but fewer people are aware of what happens on the back end after these once-bustling industrial sites shut down,” said Colleen Callahan, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. “This money is a welcome boost for the department because Illinois has a large amount of abandoned mine acreage and problem areas that need to be addressed so that we can protect our land and water.”