ILLINOIS (WEHT) – According to a press release from Illinois, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said that expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits are being extended until July 31.

This extension doesn’t apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits, however, according to the press release. Illinois says the previous extension was originally set to end on March 31. White noted his office is also extending the expiration dates of Restricted Driving Permits (RDPs) to July 31 for those that expired on or after December 1, 2021 through July 30, 2022, says Illinois. According to Illinois, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

Illinois says that White’s office has expanded online renewals for expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and continues to mail letters to eligible customers. The letter provides driver’s license and ID card holders with a unique PIN needed to renew online instead of visiting a facility and waiting in line, explains Illinois. Customers may also call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility for online renewal or to obtain their PIN, says Illinois.