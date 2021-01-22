Illinois girl, 3, fell from window at her home, died from cold, police say

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old northwestern Illinois girl died after she apparently fell from a window on a frigid night and couldn’t get back inside her family’s home.

Rock Island police say Charlotte Handelman appears to have fallen out of a second-floor window at her family’s Rock Island home between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, when she was found outside.

The (Moline) Dispatch/The Rock Island Argus reports she was pronounced dead at a hospital and preliminary autopsy findings show she died from hypothermia.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the girl’s death was “absolutely tragic.”