Pritzker moves state into Bridge Phase

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state could fully reopen in just over a month if current trends hold.

Governor Pritzker announced the state is set to enter the bridge phase on Friday, May 14. The bridge phase is a 28-day period that the state needs to move through without a spike in cases before Pritzker fully reopens the state. The new phase comes with increased capacity limits for businesses across the board.

Governor Pritzker joins IDPH Director Dr. Ezike and healthcare providers to give a COVID-19 update. https://t.co/yHUXlBlrJz — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 6, 2021

If current trends hold, the state could fully reopen on June 11th.

Governor Pritzker announced the bridge phase in early April. At the time, the state needed to vaccinate over 70 percent of the 65 and older population, and have over 20 percent ICU bed capacity available.

The state is well past the vaccination goal. Eighty-five percent of people 65 and older in the state have at least one shot, but a rising number of hospitalizations kept the state from moving forward sooner.