ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is expanding the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program to now provide health care coverage to undocumented immigrant adults and certain legal permanent residents 42 and older.

“We are striving each and every day toward making the health care system in Illinois as equitable as possible,” said Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services Director Theresa Eagleson. “I’m proud that Illinois has been a national leader in providing health care coverage to immigrant adults, and HFS will continue to make every effort to remove barriers so all Illinoisans can access high-quality health care services.”

A press release says building on the Health Benefits for Immigrant Seniors program, Illinois launched the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program in March for qualifying individuals aged 55 to 64. The Illinois General Assembly authorized the expansion to include those aged 42 and up as part of Medicaid legislation this spring that Governor J.B. Pritzker signed into law in May. Qualifying individuals aged 42 to 54 will be eligible for services through the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program beginning July 1.

A press release says people are eligible for coverage through the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program if they meet these requirements:

They are between the ages of 42 and 64.

They are an Illinois resident.

They are either an undocumented immigrant or a legal permanent resident of the United States for less than five years.

Annual household income is at or below $18,754 for one person or $25,268 for two people. The income limit is equal to the ACA Adult program.

A press release says people can apply for new benefits at any time using the following methods:

Online

Calling the ABE Customer Call Center at 1-800-843-6154

Contacting a community service agency for assistance applying in 59 languages

By mail using the online paper application, or requesting a paper application through the ABE Customer Call Center.

Covered services include doctor and hospital visits, lab tests, physical and occupational therapy, mental health, substance abuse disorder services, dental and vision services, and prescription drugs, says a press release.