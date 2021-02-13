Illinois health officials report over 2K new cases of COVID-19, 53 deaths

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,092 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 53 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,160,523 cases, including 19,926 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 84,990 specimens for a total of 17,106,909. As of Friday night, 1,892 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 425 patients were in the ICU and 202 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 6–12, 2021 is 2.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 6–12, 2021 is 3.6%.

A total of doses of 2,125,375 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,570,575.

A total of 1,724,187 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 238,075 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 61,384 doses, the highest 7-day average to date. On Friday, 79,704 doses were administered.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov