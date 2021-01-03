Illinois high court to rule on cannabis-license dispute

CHICAGO (AP) — The stage is set for a decisive legal battle in Illinois’ highest court between a large, well-established company and a small upstart over a cannabis-growing license potentially worth millions.

The Chicago Tribune reports the case between Curative Health Cultivation and Medponics Illinois is expected to be heard by the Illinois Supreme Court in 2021.

Aurora-based Curative is owned by New York-based Columbia Care. It was granted the coveted license in 2015, then lost it after a lower-court ruling before getting that ruling reversed.

Medponics hopes the high court will clear the way for it to launch a business in Zion.

(This story was originally published on January 3, 2021)

