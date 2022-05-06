ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois wants to be one of the first five states to hold a primary election for 2024.

The Democratic Party of Illinois intends to submit an application to the Democratic National Committee for Illinois to be selected as a “pre-window” state for the 2024 presidential nominating process.

“No state better reflects the diversity of our nation than Illinois,” said Illinois House of Representatives Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch. “People of all races and backgrounds call Illinois home. We live in great cities, growing suburbs, and tight-knit rural communities. In Illinois, we stand up for working families, we fight for affordable health care, and we protect reproductive rights. Because Illinois looks like America, we know that the strong Democratic leaders we help select will be prepared to build that better future we all want for our country.”

The news release says that per the DNC’s pre-window application process, the Democratic Party of Illinois sent a letter of intent to the DNC, with a formal application to follow in June. The DNC is expected to decide on the five pre-window states in early August.