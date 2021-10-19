Illinois hospital makes changes to accommodate the pandemic

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WEHT) – A partnered hospital with Deaconess Illinois has changed their policy for in-patients and their visitors. Lawrence County Memorial Hospital announced that in-patients will be allowed only 2 visitors per day. They say that visitors must pass a screening process before entering.

They add that ER and surgery patients will not be allowed to have visitors unless they have an approved exception. Those exceptions include a parent or guardian of a minor, patient requiring assistance for physical or cognitive impairments or at the physicians discretion.

A spokesperson with the hospital says that their top priority is the health and safety of their patients, visitors, employees and communities.