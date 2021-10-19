Indiana Cases

Kentucky Cases

Illinois Cases

Tri-State Cases

Illinois hospital makes changes to accommodate the pandemic

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Deaconess logo

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WEHT) – A partnered hospital with Deaconess Illinois has changed their policy for in-patients and their visitors. Lawrence County Memorial Hospital announced that in-patients will be allowed only 2 visitors per day. They say that visitors must pass a screening process before entering.

They add that ER and surgery patients will not be allowed to have visitors unless they have an approved exception. Those exceptions include a parent or guardian of a minor, patient requiring assistance for physical or cognitive impairments or at the physicians discretion.

A spokesperson with the hospital says that their top priority is the health and safety of their patients, visitors, employees and communities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories