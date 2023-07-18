Instagram users in Illinois could possibly receive part of a $68 million dollar payout from a class-action lawsuit settlement.

The settlement stems from violations to Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act. The act prohibits companies from collecting and storing biometric information.

Who can file a claim?

Illinois residents who’ve used Instagram between August 10, 2015 to August 16, 2023.

When is the deadline to file a claim?

September 27, 2023

How do you file a claim?

You may request a Claim Form by calling the Settlement Administrator toll-free at 844-688-8804 or emailing the Settlement Administrator at Info@InstagramBIPAsettlement.com.

You can also file a claim at this link

When will I receive money?

According to the settlement website: Payments to Settlement Class Members will be made only after the Court grants Final Approval to the Settlement and after any appeals are resolved (see “Final Approval Hearing” below). If there are appeals, resolving them can take time. Please be patient.

What is I am not sure whether I am included?

According to the settlement website, “If you are not sure whether you are in the Settlement Class or have any other questions about the Settlement, click here or call the toll-free number, 844-688-8804.”

You also may send questions to the Settlement Administrator at Info@InstagramBIPAsettlement.com.

Facebook, and other platforms, have recently made similar payouts.



