Illinois is still trying to “rebuild”

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is still trying to “rebuild Illinois.”

“This past year was perhaps the most eventful in the history of IDOT,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “Because of Rebuild Illinois, we made history in 2021 with generational improvements to highways, bridges, rail, transit, waterways, airports as well as bike and pedestrian infrastructure. We head into 2022 prepared to build an even safer, more equitable transportation system for all of Illinois.”

Through Governor Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, IDOT was able to manage approximately $2.4 billion in improvements to 1,314 miles of highway and 142 bridges, as well as 194 safety improvements, in the 2021 fiscal year – the second full year of the historic, bipartisan capital program. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history and the first in nearly a decade, but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

Some of the projects that were finished this year are as follows: