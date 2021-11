ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Chairman of the Illinois House Violence Prevention Task Force and loved ones of victims of violence want to increase criminal penalties for people who kill children. They want to make such a crime, a capital offense.

State Representative La Shawn K. Ford and the parents of four-year-old Mychal Moultry Jr. helped announced the new legislation on Tuesday morning. Moultry was shot as he was getting his hair braided at a beautician’s home in Chicago in September.