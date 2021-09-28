Illinois lawmaker proposes gun violence “heartbeat bill”

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – An Illinois lawmaker is responding to the Texas abortion restrictions with a different kind of “heartbeat bill.” It’s called the “Protecting Heartbeats Act.”

The author of the legislation in Illinois argues that if ordinary civilians can sue doctors or Uber drivers involved in an abortion in Texas, the victims of gun violence and their families should be allowed to sue gun dealers or gun makers if the firearms they made or sold are later used to hurt or kill someone.

The head of the Illinois State Rifle Association says the idea won’t become law or hold up in court because gun dealers have no control over what a customer does with a gun once they’ve taken possession of it.