Illinois lawmaker says he is well after fainting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WHET) – An Illinois lawmaker is recovering after fainting during a debate in the House.

The office of state Rep. Darren Bailey said he is doing well and was treated at the hospital. He was kept overnight for observation and additional tests. Officials said Bailey might be released from the hospital Monday.

He was tested for the coronavirus and is negative. Officials believe Bailey might have been dehydrated. His office said he experienced a minor medical issue and is looking forward to returning to work when he can.

(This story was originally published on January 11, 2021)

