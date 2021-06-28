Illinois lawmaker says school districts should decide mask policies

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Students across Illinois may be required to wear masks again in the fall, but one lawmaker wants the districts to make that decision.

State Representative Adam Niemerg says with Illinois open, there is no longer a need for a statewide mask mandate for schools. Niemerg sent Gov. Pritzker a letter asking him to allow local school districts to determine their own mask policies.

“With the state fully open, I believe mask policies should be decided at the local level,” Niemerg said. “We don’t need a one-size fits all policy for the coming school year. Local districts should have the ability to decide their own mask policy for the upcoming school year especially given that children at a very low risk for the virus.”

The State Board of Education says it’s still working on guidance for next school year, but says it’s following CDC guidelines.