Illinois lawmakers at odds over face masks in the Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) Tensions were high at the Illinois Statehouse Tuesday on whether face mask requirements should remain in place. Currently, all personnel are still required to wear masks while inside the Capitol.

Some house Republicans are refusing to cover up. Democrats reminded them the rules say they could be kicked off the floor.

“I asked that all the members comply with house rule 51.5 and wear their mask while in the House chamber,” State Rep. Delia Ramirez, (D-4th district).

“The CDC guidelines are pretty clear. If you’re vaccinated, you don’t need a mask inside. And I would urge this body to take up that thought,” said State Rep. Mark Batinick (R-97th district).

On Monday, Governor JB Pritzker announced he was relaxing his executive orders requiring people to wear a mask in public.