Illinois lawmakers propose plan to allow virtual meetings

Lawmakers prepare an extended session of the Illinois House of Representatives to begin at the Bank of Springfield Center, May 23, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois House of Representatives is holding session at the Bank of Springfield Center instead of the Illinois State Capitol because it allows for safe social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.[POOL PHOTO/Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register]

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A new proposal filed this month would allow Illinois lawmakers to meet and vote remotely in emergency situations.

Chicago Democrats Rep. Ann Williams and Sen. Robert Martwick proposed the legislation, calling it a launching point for discussions on how to meet going into 2021 amid the ongoing pandemic. Legislators last met in person in May to approve a budget.

Under the bill, members of the General Assembly can meet remotely for session and committees if a joint proclamation is made by the House speaker and the speaker of the House and Senate president. The public would be able to watch sessions and committee meetings in real time.

(This story was originally published on December 26, 2020)

