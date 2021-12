Image from Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter above the Edwardsville Amazon facility Saturday morning

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Some Illinois lawmakers want Amazon to review its safety procedures after the deadly collapse of a warehouse in Edwardsville during the December 10 tornadoes.

A letter to Amazon was written by both Illinois Senators and 13 members of congress. The lawmakers want Amazon to create clear evacuation and shelter-in-place procedures and training to ensure employees understand those procedures.

Six workers died during the collapse.