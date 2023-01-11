ILLINOIS — Someone in the state can call themselves a millionaire after winning the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot.

According to the Illinois Lottery, one online player matched all five numbers for Monday’s evening drawing to win the jackpot worth $1,050,000.

Those numbers are: 2-3-7-23-35.

The player is the first Illinois Lottery millionaire of the year, and the ninth Illinois Lottery player to win $1 million or more in the past 12 months.

The win comes as the Mega Millions jackpot hits the game’s second highest total of $1.35 billion with its next drawing set for Friday.

Lucky Day Lotto is only played in Illinois with a starting jackpot of $100,000. Drawings happen twice a day, seven days a week. Winners have one year from the date of the winning drawing to claim their winnings.