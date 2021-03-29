Illinois-made ‘Coolest Thing’ keeps ice off traffic lights

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The next time you’re in a blinding snowstorm but can clearly see the traffic signal ahead, thank the producers of “The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.”

The Self-Regulating Traffic Signal Heater, manufactured in Elk Grove Village, was declared the winner last week of the second annual “Makers Madness” contest. As local governments have switched from traditional light standards to LED traffic signals, the Termico Technologies device uses conductive particles to keep them free of snow and ice.

Makers Madness, modeled after the college basketball championship tournament bracket, is sponsored by Comcast Business. It’s intended to spotlight Illinois’ diverse manufacturing sector

