Illinois makes it easier to shop local this holiday season with a new event

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WEHT) – A new event will help locals make a little extra money this season.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture, also known as IDOA, will host the Illinois Product Holiday Market. The market takes place December 4th and 5th on the “Y Block” north of the Governor’s Mansion. Hours of operation for the market are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on December 4, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 5.

“We are excited to partner with Downtown Springfield’s Holiday Walks to bring local products to shoppers this holiday season;” said Jackie Sambursky, IDOA Bureau Chief of Marketing. “Building off the success of the Illinois Product Farmers Market and Illinois Product Expo, the holiday market offers our vendors an opportunity to showcase their products in a unique location during the giving season.” For more information and a list of all vendors visit their website or Illinois Product Holiday Market on Facebook.