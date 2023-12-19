HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The minimum wage in Illinois is increasing on January 1, 2024.

Officials say workers will see an increase of $1 per hour from $13 to $14. The minimum wage for tipped workers will rise to $8.40 per hour and youth workers, or workers who are under 18, working fewer than 650 hours per calendar year will see their hourly wage increase to $12 per hour.

“Nationally, minimum wage laws have not kept pace with the cost of living,” said Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan. “These wage increases have helped Illinois workers pay for the increasing costs of groceries, childcare and other everyday expenses. While many working families are still struggling, we celebrate that once again, on January 1st, workers will get a raise. We also continue to look for ways to make Illinois an even better place to work and live.”

A news release says minimum wage workers are encouraged to review their paystubs in the new year to ensure they are being paid correctly. This will be the sixth increase in the state’s minimum wage since 2019. Employees can file a minimum wage complaint with IDOL here or by calling the Minimum Wage Toll Free Hotline at (800) 478-3998.