CHICAGO — Many Illinois regions meet the state's metrics for moving to a less-restrictive tier of coronavirus mitigation measures as of Monday, although much of the Chicago area continues to fall just short due to the availability of non-ICU hospital beds.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,385 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Monday, as well as 50 additional deaths. The state continues to see a downward trend in new infections, with the current 7-day average of 5,500 cases returning to the level seen before a rise which began after the Christmas holiday.