Illinois offering Medicaid to new mothers for 1 year after birth

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – Illinois is expanding access to healthcare for mothers after they give birth.

It will now require Medicaid to cover their health needs for a full year.

The state is hoping it will protect more people from the physical and mental health risks that can be a problem after giving birth.

Karen Tabb Dina sits on the Maternal Mortality Review Committee. They study what leads to increased deaths in women after pregnancy, and she says the United States is trending backwards with more women dying after giving birth each year.

Illinois is the first state to make this change.