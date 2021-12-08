Illinois offers free resources and a hotline to improve school safety

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WEHT) – The Illinois Emergency Management Agency, and local emergency managers throughout the state, are reminding students, parents and community members about a new program and free resources available to help improve school safety in Illinois.

Information obtained by Safe2Help Illinois will remain confidential to ensure student privacy and to protect the integrity of the program. This program is not intended to suspend, expel or punish students; rather, the goal is to encourage students to “Seek Help Before Harm.”

Safe2Help Illinois is a free, voluntary program offered to public and private schools with grades K through 12 in Illinois. Regardless of whether a school district is enrolled in the program, Safe2Help staff will vet all information received and forward to the appropriate local contact whether or not they elect to formally participate in the program.

Safe2Help Illinois is a free platform that is available 24 hours, 7 days a week. In the absence of a trusted adult, students can use a free app, they can text, they can call, or they can use the website to share school safety issues in a confidential environment. The phone number is 844-4-SAFEIL, and for text messages the contact is 72332.