Illinois officials encouraging people to get vaccinated and travel

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Illinois lawmakers are encouraging people to hit the road again this summer.

Top industry leaders from the hotel and convention centers kicked off a campaign Wednesday. It’s to help boost tourism across Illinois.

Recent surveys show half of Americans plan to travel this year, while some may still be reluctant. With more people getting vaccinated, officials say people should feel safe to travel.

“Life-saving vaccines are bringing us back to life and heading toward a summer have fun and venturing out,” said Gov. JB Pritzker.

“There are so many wonderful things to see and do in this state,” said State Sen. Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, “So Illinois is opening for business. And I encourage everyone to be part of it. Get vaccinated and get out there.”

Illinois’ tourism and hospitality industries combined employ more workers than any other industry in the state, except state government.