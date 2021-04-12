Illinois opens up vaccination eligibility to people 16 and older

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — More people are eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus starting Monday.

As people 18 and older continue to get the shot, 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds can now get the Pfizer vaccine.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says this is a big step in returning to normalcy.

Teens are learning in-person again and playing sports at high schools across the state. The shot can be an extra level of security.

The governor says 80 counties have already opened up vaccine appointments to people 16 and up prior to Monday. That includes the Champaign Urbana Public Health District.

However, IDPH says vaccine shipments in the thousands will be rolling out across mass vaccination sites and pharmacies this week.

Walmarts in Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, Decatur, Rantoul, and Danville are taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccines, as well as several Walgreens locations across east-central Illinois.