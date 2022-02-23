EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly announced Wednesday that state law enforcement drastically increased the percentage of dangerous drugs and weapons seized in 2021, taking $71,000,000 worth of drugs off the streets.

“Through the strong state, local and federal partnerships of the MEG units, drug enforcement across our state is focused on apprehending violent, drug-trafficking criminals profiting off the pain of those losing loved ones to dangerous drugs” stated Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly. “The ISP is thankful for the community-based partnerships like those of the MEG units because it leads to a more united, more effective front pushing back against these merchants of misery causing of this ongoing epidemic.”

Officials say Illinois State Police (ISP) seized nearly 400% more fentanyl, over 260% more heroin and over 190% more meth in 2021. ISP tells us their Metropolitan Enforcement Groups are on the front lines of narcotic enforcement strategies, prevention and treatment strategies.

According to the ISP, MEG agents in nine different units opened roughly 1,404 investigations and closed around 1,131 cases, leaving approximately 1,247 ongoing investigations. Additionally, police say their drug seizures lead to 878 arrests for either delivery or possession of those illegal substances and 68 gang-crime related arrests.