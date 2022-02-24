SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Foodies looking to graze will find plenty at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will host the Illinois Product Expo March 5 and 6 in the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The expo has brought Illinois food companies and consumers together the last 23 years.

The product expo allows companies and consumers to explore Illinois by sampling products, relaxing in the Illinois Wine Garden, enjoying food demonstrations and stocking up on favorite Illinois products. The $5 for 5 deal will be new this year as consumers can buy 5 products and IDOA will give you $5 Expo Cash in appreciation for supporting Illinois agriculture.

“We’re excited to be back in person for our 23rd Illinois Product Expo,” said IDOA Bureau Chief of Marketing Jackie Sambursky. “Showing support for our Illinois food companies means more now than ever after many companies were unable to participate at in-person promotional events during the pandemic.”

The Homestead Bakery, ReMARKable Caramels, Rolling Lawns Farm, Ropp Jersey Cheese, Jon Ellis Woodworking, Peter’s Produce Smoked Cheese and Goods, Turasky Meats, Hapburger’s Signature Seasonings, Uncle Joe’s Sauces and Homegrown By Heroes participant Windy Hills Farms and Gardens are vendors expected to have exhibits.

The Illinois Product Expo is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Illinois Farm Bureau, Illinois Wine, FFA, Prairie Farms, and Turasky Meats. The Illinois Product Expo will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 5 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 6. Admission is $5 per person and children 10 and younger will be admitted free of charge.