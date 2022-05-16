ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois has received funding for family planning services previously restricted by the last federal administration.

Governor Pritzker announced that Illinois has received $5.4 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that will support and expand access to equitable and affordable family planning services for low-income people throughout Illinois.

A press release from Illinois says Title X provides critical preventive health services, including HIV prevention and testing, breast and cervical cancer screening and treatment, and reproductive health care for thousands of low-income, uninsured and under-insured Illinois residents and families each year. The news of the federal funding comes amidst Governor Pritzker’s call for federal lawmakers to protect women’s rights with Roe v. Wade under the threat of being overturned, and his continued condemnation of the Supreme Court’s possible decision to limit abortions across the country, says the press release.

The new HHS grant to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) will make Title X services accessible under the Illinois Family Planning Program. Formerly, Title X services were sharply restricted under the Trump Administration, which imposed a “gag rule” that blocked family planning clinics from referring patients to abortion providers.

“Now that the Biden administration has reversed Trump’s gag rule, I am proud to announce we have rejoined the federal Title X program and we’re putting record funding toward our Illinois Family Planning Program,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Let this record-breaking investment remind women that the state of Illinois trusts you to make your own choices. To choose what contraceptives are right for you. To choose whether you want to be a parent or not. And we will make sure that—on top of protecting your right to choose—you get the care that you deserve.”

“While there is a nationwide war on women’s rights, Illinois is stepping up and saying, ‘Not in our state,’” said Senator Melinda Bush (D-Grayslake). “We are empowering women in all corners of Illinois – regardless of ZIP code – to take control of their bodies by expanding efforts to accessible and equitable reproductive health care.”