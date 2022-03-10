ILLINOIS (WEHT) – A press release from the state of Illinois mentioned that unemployment was down, and payroll jobs were up.

According to Illinois, in January, the three industries with the largest gains in employment in Illinois were: Professional and Business Services, Manufacturing, and Government. The industries that reported declines were: Construction, and Leisure and Hospitality, says Illinois.

“Illinois’ employment trends continue to improve with notable growth in professional services and manufacturing jobs in January,” said Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Acting Director Sylvia I. Garcia. “DCEO remains focused on spurring economic recovery by continuing to develop our talented and diverse workforce, attract and retain businesses that create good-paying jobs, and invest in critical infrastructure needs.”

Illinois says that, compared to a year ago, nonfarm payroll employment increased by 256,100 jobs, with gains across all major industries. Illinois says the industry groups with the largest jobs increases were: Leisure and Hospitality, Professional and Business Services, and Trade, Transportation and Utilities.