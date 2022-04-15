SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – COVID cases have risen in a week’s time in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 10,786 new COVID cases and 71 deaths on April 1.

IDPH reported 14,049 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois that includes 45 deaths since April 8.

IDPH is reporting a total of 3,094,485 cases that includes 33,510 deaths in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

464 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19 as of April 14. 70 patients were in the ICU and 32 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 110 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.



A total of 21,648,058 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,799 doses. 138,595 doses were reported administered in Illinois since April 8.

More than 76% of Illinois’s population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. More than 68% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated and more than 50% is boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Data indicates that the risk of hospitalization and severe outcomes from COVID-19 is much higher for unvaccinated people than for those who are up to date on their vaccinations.

IDPH announced on April 12 it is using new federal guidelines for tracking COVID-19 at the community level. The new CDC guidelines emphasize the case rate and hospitalizations in order to better track the impact of COVID-19 in communities.

IDPH will no longer know how many tests are being done and will therefore no longer report test and case positivity that testing providers are no longer required to report some negative test results.

All data are provisional and are subject to change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.