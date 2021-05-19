Illinois Republicans push to end federal unemployment benefits

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Several Republicans have begun calling on Governor JB Pritzker to get rid of the extra federal unemployment benefits as some states, including Indiana, have already decided to forgo the extra $300 in benefits.

Some Republicans argue the extra jobless benefit is keeping people from actively seeking work and several big employers have raised wages to try and lure workers back to fill open jobs. However, the most recent data from the Department of Employment Security shows roughly 751,000 people in Illinois are still collecting the expanded jobless benefits.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has also said ending the additional payments would hurt the state’s econmomy as it recovers. Beshear says he is willing to end those payments eventually, but did not give a timetable.