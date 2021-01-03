Illinois residents head to Indiana’s eateries to dine inside

WHITING, Ind. (AP) — Some Illinois residents fed up with their state’s second ban on indoor dining amid the pandemic are heading to restaurants in adjacent Indiana so they can dine out with others.

When Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the Lincoln State’s second indoor dining ban in October due to surging COVID-19 numbers, many restauranteurs hoped the restrictions would be short-lived.

But The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that three months later, restaurants in Illinois towns like Calumet City and Lansing that border northwest Indiana say they are seeing customers from Illinois lured away by Indiana eateries not subject to the same restrictions.

(This story was originally published on January 3, 2021)

