Illinois residents to soon see new area code

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Illinois Commerce Commission says they approved a new area code to help add more telephone numbers.

Implementing the area code will help ease the high demand of telephone numbers in Chicago’s southern suburbs, they say.

Officials say the 464 area code is set to overlay the existing 708 area code region. According to media releases, the 708 area code serves most of western and southern Cook County and eastern and southern Will County.

Starting Jan. 21, 2022, customers in the 708 area code overlay region may be assigned a number in the new 464 area code when they request new service or an additional line. The 464 area code will co-exist everywhere in this region with the 708 area code.

State officials say customers receiving a 464 area code will be required to dial 1+ the area code and phone number for all local calls, just as customers with telephone numbers from the 708 area code do today.

For more information, please contact your local telephone service provider or visit the Illinois Commission website at https://www.icc.illinois.gov/.