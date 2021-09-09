Illinois schools can continue serving free meals

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois State Board of Education announced on Thursday that schools can continue to serve meals at no charge to all students throughout the 2021-22 school year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the availability of the Seamless Summer Option, which is traditionally only available during the summer. Participating schools are able to offer healthy meals at no charge to all their students and will receive a higher than normal reimbursement rate per meal served.

Families should contact their local school to find out if they are participating in the Seamless Summer Option or other federal school nutrition programs.