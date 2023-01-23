ILLINOIS (WEHT) – There will be no SUCKER, KISSASH or DUCKYOU for Illinois drivers.

Those are just a few of the nearly 400 requests for vanity and personalized license plates that were rejected by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office in 2022, according to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias. A news release says last year, 54,236 Illinoisans requested vanity and personalized plate requests and 383 were shot down due to their tawdry, lewd or offensive nature or because they were difficult to read.

Among those rejected in 2022 were PEEPEE, GOTPOOP, SUCKER, KISSASH, SUKIT, BITEU, DUCKYOU, COKAIN, HAIILNO, WHTHFUK, and WMWWWMW.

“We love the creativity and pride Illinoisans take in choosing their personalized license plates,” said Secretary Giannoulias. “Most plate requests are approved, but a small percentage fail to meet the standards of good taste and decency and are rejected because they violate the state’s vehicle code.”

Officials say the Secretary of State’s Office oversees the process by which Illinoisans may request specific vanity or personalized license plates for their vehicles. A news release says many use the office’s popular Pick-a-Plate feature, which allows the applicant to type in different combinations of letters, or letters and numbers, to see if they are available for purchase. Officials say a small panel in the office’s Vehicle Services Department reviews the license plate requests to prevent offensive language.