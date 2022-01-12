Illinois is seeking nominations for their Senior Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – According to a press release by the state of Illinois, the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is now accepting nominations for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame, open to people 65 and older who excel in the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts, and the labor force.

“Older residents enrich our communities on a daily basis with their wide range of experiences and achievements,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Especially as we continue to navigate challenging times, the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame is a great program to spotlight older adults for their successes and bring them some well-deserved recognition.”

According to a press release by the state of Illinois, the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame was established by the General Assembly in 1994 to honor older adults' accomplishments and contributions to their communities. Each year, four Illinoisans 65 or older are inducted into the Hall of Fame for their work in community service, education, arts or the labor force. Nominations for 2022 inductees must be submitted by June 1. For more information or to submit a nomination, please visit this website.