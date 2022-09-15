SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Employment Securities announced more jobs have been added to the statewide payroll for the month of August, while the state’s unemployment rate slightly increased.

In August, the number of jobs on payroll increased by 4,000 according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. IDES said the state’s unemployment rate increased by 0.1% to 4.5% in August as well.

“Illinois has seen considerable improvements in its unemployment rate and has added nearly 240,000 jobs, signaling a positive long-term trajectory,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. “Looking ahead, DCEO will continue to provide resources and training opportunities for job seekers while continuing to attract job-creators to Illinois.”

Some of the industry sectors that experienced growth include Trade, Transportation and Utilities, Construction, and Government. The industry sectors with the largest declines include Manufacturing, Professional and Business Services, and Information.

The state’s unemployment is 0.8% above the national average unemployment rate.