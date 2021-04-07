Illinois Senator wants to eliminate firearms ID program

Ill. (WEHT) — Lawmakers believe a backlog of unprocessed firearm permits infringes upon the rights of residents. Now, Republican State Senator Darren Bailey has filed a bill that would eliminate the state’s FOID (Firearm Owners IDentification) program.

Bailey’s legislation, Senate Bill 1948, would repeal the FOID act and eliminate FOID requirements in other parts of state law.

Bailey says the permits once served to prevent those with a criminal history from getting a gun through a series of extensive background checks.

“The state has been unable or unwilling to keep up with FOID card applications, turning the program into a major roadblock for law-abiding gun owners. It’s time to void the FOID and restore people’s God-given constitutional rights,” said Senator Bailey.

The bill is currently assigned to the Senate Executive Committee’s Firearms Subcommittee.

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)