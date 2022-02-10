SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – Illinois LINK card users can now purchase groceries online through eleven retail chains across Illinois.

According to a press release sent out by the state of Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced today that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved Sam’s Club and Meijer Grocery for SNAP online purchasing. Along with Sam’s Club and Meijer, Illinois’ eleven online SNAP retail partners include Capri IGA, County Market, Fairplay Neighborhood Market, Schnucks, Supermercados El Guero, Woodman’s Market, ALDI, Amazon, and Walmart, the press release says.

According to a press release sent out by the state of Illinois, Illinois has about 1.8 million SNAP recipients. The state of Illinois says The Pritzker Administration made it possible at the start of the pandemic for SNAP customers to buy groceries online. Illinois SNAP customers who want to shop at Meijer must reside in an area where Instacart is an option, says the press release sent out by Illinois. Additionally, Meijer grocery locations are accepting Online EBT through Instacart, the state of Illinois says.

“Every resident in Illinois deserves equitable access to healthy food options,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This latest round of expansion for online SNAP retailers is helping make that a reality for thousands of SNAP customers across the state.”

According to a press release sent out by the state of Illinois, various Sam’s Club locations in Illinois will begin accepting EBT as a form of payment using their “Scan & Go” mobile application beginning this month. The USDA requires all SNAP authorized retailers, including authorized online retailers, to ensure that SNAP benefits are used to purchase only eligible food items, says a press release from Illinois. A list of eligible food items that can be purchased using SNAP benefits is available here.

Illinois residents can use the SNAP eligibility calculator to see if they’re eligible for SNAP benefits. IDHS has an additional resource page for SNAP benefit amounts and eligibility limits that can be viewed here.

