Illinois SNAP recipients will have six more retailers to shop from

CHICAGO, Ill. (WEHT) – Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services announced Tuesday that six new retailers have been approved by the USDA for online SNAP purchases. They say this significantly expands the options for Illinois’ 1.8 million SNAP recipients to purchase their groceries online.

The newly approved retailers include Capri IGA, County Market, FairPlay Neighborhood Market, Schnucks, Supermercados El Guero and Woodman’s Market. We are told that these six retailers operate a combined 83 stores across Illinois. Including ALDI, Amazon and Walmart, these new additions make for a total of 9 online options for SNAP recipients.

“Every resident in Illinois deserves equitable access to healthy food options, regardless of their income level or the neighborhood they call home. This latest round of expansion for online SNAP retailers is helping make that a reality for thousands of SNAP customers across the state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “By launching online purchasing over a year ago during the pandemic, my administration continues to provide families with new and easier ways to shop for food in Illinois.”

For those interested. the Illinois Department of Human services has a resource page online for SNAP benefit amounts and eligibility limits. A list of eligible food items that can be purchased using SNAP benefits can be found here.