ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday both junior and open live shows at the Illinois State Fair will be cancelled for 2022 to protect from highly pathogenic avian influenza.

According to a statement from the department, junior poultry exhibitors will continue to have an opportunity to receive recognition and premiums through a virtual poster competition. To allow time for junior poultry exhibitors to adapt to the new format the Illinois State fair will extend the entry deadline to July 15.

The department’s emergency rules took effect on April 5 and can remain in effect up to 150 days. The emergency rule prohibits the sale or exhibition of poultry and poultry products at swap meets, exhibitions, flea markets and auction markets in Illinois to prevent the spread of avian influenza.

The Illinois State Fair will be held from August 11 – 21. For more information on the festival, click here.