HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Illinois State Fair announced two new initiatives aimed at increasing accessibility and inclusivity for those who suffer from sensory processing disorders.

Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair Manager, says, “From the moment you arrive at the Illinois State Fair you are greeted by the sounds of summer including music, laughter, and crowds of families. This year, we are taking steps to help those who feel overwhelmed by giving them a place to get support and make their fair a positive experience. This wouldn’t be possible without our tremendous local partners, Hope School and Springfield Clinic, who are skilled in caring for our community and have helped guide and support this meaningful initiative.”

Sunflower Hours

Officials say on August 12 – Kids Day – the Illinois State Fair will host Sunflower Hours from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. During this time, the Fair will make adjustments to select programming to create a softer more calming environment for children and adults who suffer from sensory processing disorders.

A news release says a variety of free entertainment options will be available within this timeframe to enable families with special needs to visit, explore and experience the Illinois State Fair. All entertainment offered during the Sunflower Hours is included in the cost of admission to the fair, there is no additional charge.

Officials say various stages will offer fun, family-friendly programming, the same entertainment that is offered all 11-days of the fair, but without the use of large sound systems and loud music. Additionally, many of the rides in the Carnival Midway and Adventure Village will be operating without the bright lights and loud sounds that can be overwhelming to some fairgoers. Fairgoers utilizing the carnival rides during this time are asked to be accompanied by a caregiver or an adult.

The Sensory Station

The news release says the Sensory Station is in the Emmerson Building, in what was previously known as Kids Korner. Located just off Main Street and Brian Raney Avenue, this resource is conveniently located near the heart of the fairgrounds and will be a dedicated quiet zone. This air-conditioned building will be open all 11-days of the fair from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and it will be staffed by trained volunteers who can help individuals identify resources within the Sensory Station to help them regroup and refocus.

Officials say the Sensory Station will be equipped with helpful tools such as weighted blankets, noise canceling headphones, calming pods and quiet activities to aid children and adults who need help processing the sights, smells, noises and crowds at the fair. The news release says a limited number of sensory bags, which include noise canceling headphones, fidget tools and sunglasses, will also be available to be checked-out for use on the fairgrounds.

To learn more about the Illinois State Fair’s Sensory Friendly Fair initiative, visit this website.