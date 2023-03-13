HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Illinois State Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that left one dead in Shawneetown last month.

According to a release from ISP, 45-year-old Nathan Dobbs was found dead in the 100 block of McClernand Avenue in Shawneetown. Authorities say during the investigation they developed Demetrius T. Walker, 20, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, as a person of interest.

Walker was taken into custody on March 10 by Mt. Vernon Police on an unrelated arrest warrant. On March 12, the Gallatin County States Attorney approved a charge of first degree murder against Walker while he was awaiting bond on the unrelated warrant.

Walker is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail awaiting extradition. ISP says the investigation is open and ongoing.