HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police is celebrating the homecoming of Trooper Brian Frank who was involved in a serious crash in 2021 that almost claimed his life.

Trooper Frank has been in a hospital and rehabilitation center for more than two years.

On February 15, 2021, Trooper Frank, stopped in the left lane of I-55 northbound near Route 30 to block traffic for a crash that had just occurred. His marked squad car’s lights were activated. While still inside, a black Cadillac struck the rear of the car. Frank was critically injured and required air transport to a local hospital.

After several brain surgeries and months in hospital, Frank was able to be moved to a rehabilitation center, where he has spent almost two months in recovery. Frank has faced several setbacks but continues to work through his traumatic brain injury. His wife Lauren, family, friends and ISP have all never given up hope.

“Trooper Brian Frank is a special soul and a part of the ISP family that will forever stand by him and Lauren,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Brian’s work on this earth and his impact on those around him is not yet done, and we are so glad he is coming home to a place where he can continue to touch the hearts of so many.”

Lauren became an advocate for the Move Over Law to turn pain into hope for progress. The Move Over Law is also known as Scott’s Law. Scott’s Law requires drivers approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with their emergency lights on to slow down and move over. Violators face a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of six months to two years.

There have been ten ISP Scott’s Law-related crashes in 2023 so far, five resulting in injury to a trooper. ISP had 23 Scott’s Law related crashes where eight troopers sustained injuries.