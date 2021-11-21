Illinois State Police find dead body in Grayville

GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WEHT) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation say they were requested Sunday to conduct a death investigation in Edwards County.

They tell us they found the body of a 34-year-old man while searching the 100 block of E. Sycamore Street. ISP say they found the deceased man around 2:04 a.m. after receiving information that led them to him.

According to the police, the official cause and manner of death are undetermined and will be released by the Edwards County Coroner’s Office once a final autopsy and toxicology report are completed.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update with more information as it’s released.