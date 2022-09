ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) posted tips on its Facebook page for avoiding road rage.

ISP says the best ways to avoid road rage include:

Don’t offend No cutting others off No lingering in the left lane No tailgating No rude gestures

Don’t engage Steer clear Avoid eye contact

Adjust your attitude Try to be calm Forget “winning” It’s not worth the risk of a crash or violence



Police say the best course of action to take is call 911.